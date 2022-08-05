Use Internet For Productive Purposes, Bawa Charges Corps Members

Executive Chairman of the EFCC

Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on youths across the country to put the internet to more productive uses rather than employing it to commit crimes.

He stated this on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Orientation Camp, Issele Uku, Delta State. According to him, the ample prospects of the internet should be explored by youths to achieve more beneficial results for society.

“The internet does not necessarily have to be an avenue to impersonate, manipulate or fabricate lies to defraud others. Let the youths begin to use the internet for socially desirable things like offering solutions to the needs of industries, homes, government and other engagement of life”, he said.

The Chairman who spoke through Head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Command, Williams Oseghale, further charged the youths to be innovative and resourceful in proffering solutions and ideas that will bring about national development and check corrupt practices.