Headline

US Warns Of Terror Attacks In Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi18 hours ago
53
Biden

The United States has said there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

The US said targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

A statement issued read, “The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

“Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi18 hours ago
53

Related Articles

lai mohammed

Lai Mohammed Laments Unregulated Use Of Social Media

13 hours ago
TInubu and Osinbajo

Osinbajo Tells Staff What To Do About Tinubu’s Campaign

17 hours ago

HURIWA Condemns Attacks On Police Officers

18 hours ago

Omokri Mocks Obi For Donating 24 Loaves Of Bread To Flood Victims

18 hours ago