US Warns Of Terror Attacks In Abuja

The United States has said there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

The US said targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

A statement issued read, “The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

“Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification.”