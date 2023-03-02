US Urges INEC To Address Issues With BIVAS

The US government has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to address the issues regarding the Bimordial Voter Accreditation System ahead of the March 11 election.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department.

According to Price, Nigerians were clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral processes in the just-concluded Presidential poll.

“We join other international observers in urging INEC to improve in the areas that need the most attention ahead of the March 11 elections.

“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about the manner in which the process was conducted.

“They have also expressed frustration about the shortcomings of technical elements that were used for the first time in a presidential election cycle,’’ he said.

He advised candidates who are aggrieved to seek redress in court.

“There are well-established mechanisms in place for the adjudication of electoral disputes, and we encourage any candidate or party seeking to challenge the outcome to pursue redress through those mechanisms.

“We call on all parties, candidates, and supporters to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time,” the spokesperson said.