US Reps Pass Bill for ByteDance to Sell TikTok

The United States (U.S.) House of Representatives passed a bill on Mar. 13 (Singapore time) giving short-form video application TikTok’s parent company ByteDance about six months to divest its U.S. assets or face a nationwide ban.”

According to Reuters, the bill passed 352-65.

It is considered a rare bipartisan effort in the U.S.

The bill still needs approval from the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress, the Senate, with some concerned that it may go against the Constitution by denying Americans the rights to free expression and affect businesses in the U.S., reported The Washington Post.

TikTok will “not stop advocating”

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, a Singaporean, responded to the bill via a TikTok video on Mar. 14.

He alleged that the bill, if passed, will ban Tiktok in the U.S. and also give more power to other social media platforms.

“It will also take billions of dollars out of pockets of creators and small businesses. It will put more than 300,000 American jobs at risk and it will take away your TikTok.”

He said that the app has given 170 million users a “platform to freely express themselves and has empowered more than 7 million businesses in the U.S.”

However, the bill states that TikTok will not be banned if ByteDance sells the app to a company not based in China, or any other countries considered “foreign adversaries” of the U.S.

Chew added that the company will not stop advocating for the app’s users and will continue to do all they can, including exercising legal rights, to protect TikTok.

