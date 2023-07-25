US Presidential Hopeful DeSantis Escapes Injury In Crash

Republican Florida governor and US presidential election candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash on Tuesday while traveling to a campaign stop in Tennessee, aides said.

He and his team were uninjured in the incident ahead of a scheduled appearance in Chattanooga, according to a campaign statement circulated to US media, which offered no further details.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” a spokesman said.

The accident was the latest setback in a two-month campaign that had been in the midst of a reset after a series of largely self-inflicted woes that began with a glitch-ridden Twitter launch.

Campaign officials have acknowledged lavish overspending, according to US media reports, while DeSantis himself has been criticized for his awkwardness and inability to connect with ordinary voters on the campaign trail.

Former president Donald Trump commands a lead of around 33 points over DeSantis in national polling averages as a crowded field of candidates prepares for the first debate in Milwaukee on August 23.

Despite languishing at 18.5 percent, DeSantis is still clear of the chasing pack and best placed to capitalize should Trump’s legal woes take him out of the race.

In the FiveThirtyEight national average, former vice president Mike Pence is third with just 5.6 percent support, in a virtual tie with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is at 5.5 percent.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

