US Men, Canadian Women Qualify For Paris Olympics Rugby

The United States men’s rugby sevens squad and Canada’s women’s sevens team each booked berths at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday at the North American qualifying tournament in Langford, Canada.

In the men’s semi-finals, the Americans blanked Jamaica 30-0 while Canada ripped Mexico 54-5. In the final, the US Eagles outlasted the hosts 24-14 to earn their trip to France.

“It’s a dream come true,” US wing Kevon Williams said. “We’ve sacrificed a lot to go and be able to represent our country, so to be able to get that blue check and get out of here and go to the Olympics, it means a lot.”

The favored US side’s advance was a relief for US Sevens men’s head coach Mike Friday.

“It’s a huge relief if I’m honest,” Friday said. “We had everything to lose, nothing to gain apart from the actual qualification.

“Credit to the boys. They’ve sacrificed for each other and they’ve got their rewards.”

The Americans plan to take some time off before the World Sevens tour sets the stage for the trip to France.

“The most important thing is we give the boys some proper rest now so we can take advantage of the opportunity and prepare for the World Series and for Paris next year,” Friday said.

Runner-up Canada and Mexico, which edged Jamaica 10-7 in the third-place match, advanced to a repechage men’s qualifying event.

On the women’s side, Canada blanked Mexico 53-0 in the women’s final to book a berth at the Paris Games next year.

Mexico and third-place Jamaica, which beat St. Lucia 27-12, will compete in the women’s repechage.

