US Leads in Paris Olympics Medals Table
Paris Olympics medals table after Wednesday’s events:
Gold Silver Bronze Total
USA 27 35 32 94
China 25 23 17 65
Australia 18 12 11 41
France 13 17 21 51
Great Britain 12 17 20 49
South Korea 12 8 7 27
Japan 12 6 13 31
Italy 9 10 8 27
Netherlands 9 5 6 20
Germany 8 5 5 18
Canada 6 4 9 19
Ireland 4 0 3 7
New Zealand 3 6 1 10
Romania 3 4 1 8
Hungary 3 3 2 8
Sweden 3 3 2 8
Ukraine 3 2 3 8
Brazil 2 5 7 14
Spain 2 3 6 11
Croatia 2 1 3 6
Cuba 2 1 2 5
Azerbaijan 2 1 0 3
Belgium 2 0 3 5
Hong Kong 2 0 2 4
Philippines 2 0 2 4
Serbia 2 0 0 2
Israel 1 4 1 6
Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7
Jamaica 1 3 1 5
Switzerland 1 2 4 7
Thailand 1 2 2 5
Georgia 1 2 1 4
Denmark 1 2 0 3
Greece 1 1 5 7
Poland 1 1 4 6
Kenya 1 1 3 5
South Africa 1 1 2 4
Chile 1 1 0 2
Ecuador 1 1 0 2
Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2
Uganda 1 1 0 2
Taiwan 1 0 4 5
Iran 1 0 2 3
Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Guatemala 1 0 1 2
Norway 1 0 1 2
Algeria 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1
Bahrain 1 0 0 1
Dominica 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
afp