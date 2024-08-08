Sports

US Leads in Paris Olympics Medals Table

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
78
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics medals table after Wednesday’s events:

Gold Silver Bronze Total

USA 27 35 32 94

China 25 23 17 65

Australia 18 12 11 41

France 13 17 21 51

Great Britain 12 17 20 49

South Korea 12 8 7 27

Japan 12 6 13 31

Italy 9 10 8 27

Netherlands 9 5 6 20

Germany 8 5 5 18

Canada 6 4 9 19

Ireland 4 0 3 7

New Zealand 3 6 1 10

Romania 3 4 1 8

Hungary 3 3 2 8

Sweden 3 3 2 8

Ukraine 3 2 3 8

Brazil 2 5 7 14

Spain 2 3 6 11

Croatia 2 1 3 6

Cuba 2 1 2 5

Azerbaijan 2 1 0 3

Belgium 2 0 3 5

Hong Kong 2 0 2 4

Philippines 2 0 2 4

Serbia 2 0 0 2

Israel 1 4 1 6

Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7

Jamaica 1 3 1 5

Switzerland 1 2 4 7

Thailand 1 2 2 5

Georgia 1 2 1 4

Denmark 1 2 0 3

Greece 1 1 5 7

Poland 1 1 4 6

Kenya 1 1 3 5

South Africa 1 1 2 4

Chile 1 1 0 2

Ecuador 1 1 0 2

Saint Lucia 1 1 0 2

Uganda 1 1 0 2

Taiwan 1 0 4 5

Iran 1 0 2 3

Uzbekistan 1 0 2 3

Czech Republic 1 0 1 2

Guatemala 1 0 1 2

Norway 1 0 1 2

Algeria 1 0 0 1

Argentina 1 0 0 1

Bahrain 1 0 0 1

Dominica 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Slovenia 1 0 0 1

afp

