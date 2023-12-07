US Firm Arctos Partners Acquires ‘Minority Stake’ in PSG

French champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Thursday US investment firm Arctos Partners had acquired a minority stake in the Qatari-owned French club.

Qatar Sports Investments became the Parisian outfit’s sole owner more than a decade ago and they have won the Ligue 1 title nine times since then.

Arctos has already invested in more than 20 professional sports organisations around the world.

“The investment from Arctos will go towards growing PSG’s operations and also supporting the club’s strategic real estate initiatives, including relating to its stadium and the future development phases of PSG’s world-leading training centre at Poissy in suburban Paris,” the club said.

“Arctos will also provide strategic services, expertise and insights aimed at helping the club achieve its ambitions.

These services would include sustaining growth, continuing the club’s international expansion into new markets, including North America, “engaging new and existing fans” across the world and “collaborating to explore sports investment opportunities around the globe”, they added.

PSG said the firm would have no influence over on-field matters or the squad that includes France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Despite incredible domestic success PSG have failed to win the Champions League, finishing runners-up in 2020.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is chairman of both QSI and the club, described the aquisition as “an important milestone in Paris Saint-Germain’s history”.

Their next game is Saturday’s home Ligue 1 match with Nantes before Wednesday’s crucial Champions League group stage fixture at Borussia Dortmund.

