US Delivers First Aid Shipment to Gaza Using Temporary Pier

Lorries carrying humanitarian aid have been driven ashore in Gaza using a temporary pier set up by the US military, as Israel carries out air strikes across the war-ravaged enclave.

US Central Command said the first aid shipment was delivered to Gaza using the newly built pier, but emphasised that no American troops went ashore.

“Today at approximately 9am [local time], trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza. No US troops went ashore in Gaza,” it said in a statement.

“This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature.”

It is not yet known how the supplies were delivered to the floating pier.

The project could allow up to 150 aid lorries a day to enter Gaza, compared with the more than 500 that once carried aid and goods into the enclave by land each day.

Centcom did not give details about how much aid was delivered on Friday morning.

