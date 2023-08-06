US Court Throws Out Atiku’s Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Academic Record

In a twist of fate ahead of the anticipated verdict from the Presidential Election Tribunal concerning opposition candidates’ petitions stemming from the February 25, 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar, the charismatic flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD), has encountered yet another stumbling block in his legal journey.

The legal tussle led Atiku to the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois in the United States. Here, the lawsuit initiated by the PDP aimed at unearthing confidential educational records belonging to President Bola Tinubu at Chicago State University was met with a resounding dismissal.

Dated July 31, 2023, the judgment from the courtroom of Justice Patrick J. Heneghan resounded with finality. The case was dismantled, quashed without prejudice, leaving the gavel’s echo as the ultimate statement.

Within the intricate folds of this legal drama lay a bold assertion from Atiku and his companions, contending that President Tinubu’s academic journey bypassed the halls of Chicago State University. A maneuver aimed at rendering his candidacy null and void.

However, the backdrop boasts a prominent character. A high-ranking Chicago State official once more stepped into the limelight, solidifying President Tinubu’s ties to the institution.

Caleb Westberg, the registrar of Chicago State University, laid down a firm affidavit attesting to Tinubu’s academic feat, stating unequivocally that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated and was awarded a degree by Chicago State University on June 22, 1979.”