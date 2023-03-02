US Congratulates Tinubu On Election Victory

The United States on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in winning the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu was declared the winner Tuesday of the February 25 polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu, the candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), won 8.8 million votes, while main opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi snagged 6.9 million and 6.1 million, respectively.

State Department spokesman Ned Price congratulated the winner in a statement he signed.

“The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria, president-elect Tinubu and all the political leaders,” he said.

“This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy,” he added.

Price acknowledged the discontent among some Nigerians over the validity of the results, as at least one opposition figure has promised to dispute the outcome.

“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about the manner in which the process was conducted,” he said.

“Nigerians are clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral process,” Price said, urging political leaders to register their concerns through established legal “mechanisms.”

Nigerian officials had hoped new biometric voter identification technology would make the election the cleanest yet, but malfunctions, long delays and slow results have fueled the accusations of fraud.

“We call on all parties to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time,” Price said.