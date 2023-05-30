US Condemns Attacks Inside Russia After Drones Hit Moscow

US Stance on Attacks Inside Russia

The United States made a strong statement on Tuesday, expressing its disapproval of attacks inside Russia. This comes after reports of drones targeting high-rise buildings in Moscow. A spokesperson from the State Department clarified that as a general principle, the US does not support such attacks within Russian territory. The statement underscores the US commitment to international norms and the importance of respecting the sovereignty of other nations.

Russia’s Responsibility in the Ukraine Conflict

While condemning the attacks inside Russia, the United States also emphasized that Russia bears responsibility for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The war between Russia and Ukraine has been a source of tension and instability in the region. The US has been actively supporting Ukraine by providing equipment and training to help them reclaim their sovereign territory.

The State Department spokesperson’s remarks came at a time when Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Sweden. This highlights the importance of international engagement and cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promoting peace.

US Support for Ukraine

The United States has been actively involved in supporting Ukraine throughout the conflict. By providing equipment and training, the US aims to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and regain control over its territories. This assistance aligns with the US commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

In reaffirming its support for Ukraine, the US also sends a message to Russia that aggression and destabilizing actions will not be tolerated. The United States, along with its international partners, remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict and bringing about a lasting peace in the region.