US Actor Terrence Howard Retires From Acting

American actor Terrence Howard has announced that he is set to retire from acting.

The Empire star made this known during an interview with Entertainment tonight on the red carpet appearance for the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians, establishing themselves as stars.

He said, “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man cast mates.

“I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

“I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

Howard doubled down when asked if he was ready to hand the reins over.

He said, “Yes, there are some better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do,” he said. “So, I want to applaud them. I want to be excited about what they do.”