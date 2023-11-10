Uphold Rescue Mission Agenda, Lawal Charges New Appointees

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has charged the newly sworn-in Sole Administrators to uphold the guiding principles of his Rescue Mission.

The newly appointed 14 local government sole administrators were sworn-in in a colourful ceremony at the Nadama Hall, J. B Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the sole administrators were tasked to work very hard to justify the enormous confidence reposed in them.

He added that the sole administrators were reminded of the administration’s mission to ensure full implementation of policies and programmes that will assist in the positive transformation of people’s well-being, particularly on security and infrastructure development issues.

The statement read in parts: “Governor Lawal, while addressing the newly sworn-in sole administrators, said that the guiding principles in appointing them are competence, dedication, and experience.

These qualities are the foundation upon which they were entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the affairs of the Local Government Councils pending the completion of all necessary preparations for the Local Government elections by the State Independent Electoral Commission

“The sole administrators were carefully selected to run the affairs of Local Governments in recognition of their honesty, integrity, valuable contributions to their respective communities, and support to rescuing Zamfara from the morass of ineptitude and impunity.

“The Governor further tasked them to work very hard to justify the enormous confidence reposed in them. Preparing yourselves to handle the numerous tasks and responsibilities would be best. This is important, considering the role of local government as the third tier of government and the closest to the people.

“He charged them to form a formidable team and work closely with the secretaries of their councils and councillors.”

The sworn-in Sole Administrators were presented with appointment letters by the Executive Governor, Dauda Lawal, to serve in that capacity for six months.