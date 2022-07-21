Uphold Professionalism, Shun Corrupt Practices – ICPC Advises JAMB Staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) office in Owerri, Imo state has called on the staff of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Imo state to uphold a high level of professionalism and shun corrupt practices in the discharge of their official duties.

The call was made by an Assistant Commissioner of the ICPC, Mrs. Chinwe Egbeocha at a sensitization programme organized by the Commission for the management and staff of the Board, at their conference room recently.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that since one of the very important roles of the Board is to ensure a successful administration of examinations to candidates to enhance their consideration for admission in tertiary institutions, they must ensure that the best candidates are being admitted for the smooth running of the school system.

She advocated for attitudinal change to be embraced by the staff against the evils of corruption and the need to have a zero tolerance for corruption in view of the danger it poses to development.

Mrs. Egbeocha cautioned the public officers to ensure they work diligently while pushing aside any form of wrongdoing that could land them in jail.

In his speech, the JAMB Chief Administration Officer Mr. Chinyere Ezeh, who represented the JAMB Coordinator, Imo state, Mr. Chukwuemeka Cyril thanked the Commission for a well-presented lecture, which he said was very detailed and contained vital information that would greatly assist the staff in discharging their duties effectively and efficiently.

The JAMB Coordinator stated that the current Board of JAMB under the leadership of Professor Ishaq Oloyede had zero tolerance for corruption and any type of infractions and that JAMB represents the same value ICPC stands for.

Mr. Ezeh called on all staff to take full advantage of the enlightenment programme as a wake-up call towards updating their knowledge in order to facilitate the effective discharge of their assigned responsibilities, so as to enable qualified Nigerians to have a smooth process of admissions into various tertiary institutions.