United Nations Gives Mummy G.O Award

The United Nations Global Women Foundation has awarded Foluke Adeboye, popularly known as Mummy G.O, with the Woman Distinction Award.

The organisation described Adeboye as an outstanding global peace ambassador for change.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by her husband, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Adeboye wrote, “MY WIFE @pastorfoluadeboye HAS BEEN AWARDED THE WOMAN OF DISTINCTION AWARD AS AN OUTSTANDING GLOBAL PEACE AMBASSADOR FOR CHANGE BY THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL WOMEN FOUNDATION.
@unitednations GLORY BE TO JESUS, LET SOMEBODY SHOUT HALLELUJAH!!!”

