UNICEF, World Bank, AfDB, USAID Among World Toilet Day Committee

The Planning Committee for the 2022 World Toilet Day was inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Water Resources Engr Suleiman Adamu on Thursday 21st April 2022 in Abuja.

According to Engr Adamu the Committee which will be Chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and Co-Chaired by the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Environment also have International stakeholders and development partners like UNICEF, WHO( World health Organization), WaterAid, USAID, World Bank, AfDB (Africa Development Bank), NEWSAN

Dangote Foundation, BUA Limited,Nigerian Bottling Company, Reckitt Benckiser,Procter and Gamble and FEMinWASH as members respectively.

Other members of the planning committee announced by the Honourable Minister include

Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development,Federal Ministry of Health,Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs and Federal Ministry of Education.

The Minister also announced as members of the planning committee, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning ,Federal Ministry of Youth Development,National Orientation Agency,Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Police Force,Federal Road Safety Corps and Department of State Security and Department of Water Quality Control and Sanitation Federal Ministry of Water Resources as (Secretariat).

The Terms of Reference for the Committee are to Identify and compile the list of invitees for the event, Identify and secure location, develop agenda for the event, ensure adequate media and publicity coverage, organize adequate security at event location, organize protocol list, and ensure engagement with State level actors for follow up actions at the State level among others.

The Committee was charged with the responsibility of planning and rolling out initiatives to ensure the successful hosting of the World Toilet Summit in Nigeria.

The Proposed Sub-Committees as announced by the Honourable Minister include, Security and Protocol, Publicity, Technical, Transportation, Accommodation

Entertainment, Event Management and Finance committees.

Engr Adamu expressed appreciation to the Committee members for thier willingness to serve and enjoined them to show commitment and work judiciously in delivering on their mandate.