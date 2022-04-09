UNICEF Dissociates Self From Fundraiser By Nkechi Blessing’s Ex

The Nigerian office of UNICEF has said it has nothing to do with a fundraiser set up by Opeyemi Falegan, the estranged boyfriend of popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

On its Instagram page, UNICEF Nigeria said, “SCAM ALERT ❌ UNICEF Nigeria is aware of a fictitious donation drive to raise funds for UNICEF. Please be aware that all legitimate campaigns for donations are hosted on the UNICEF website www.unicef.org and verified social media pages. Do not fall victim to this scam!”

Meanwhile, Falegan shared a video of donation being on UNICEF IG page with the caption, “We were able to raise 61 pounds for the people of Ukraine through @unicef, this is for the people of Ukraine who passed through a lot of dysfunctional/ disheartening situations in recent times.”

Falegan urged his followers to donate to his foundation also.