UNICAL Sex Scandal: ICPC Arrest Ndifon, Seek DSS Assistance

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has sought the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) sex scandal matter involving Professor Cyril Ndifon, the erstwhile Dean of Faculty of Law of the Institution.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Relations Officer, DSS, Peter Afunnaya, the ICPC had disclosed the refusal of Ndifon to honour its several invitations thus his eventual arrest in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on 4th October, 2023 based on a Court Order.

“However, the Service, following the Commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation,” the DSS Spokesman said.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter.”