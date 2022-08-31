UNIBEN Denies September 4 Resumption

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said it is not resuming on September 4.

This was disclosed in a terse statement by the Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire.

The statement also denied the rumour that it has asked its students to resume on that date.

It stated though it was desirous of a return to normalcy, it was not in a position to arbitrarily direct the students to resume.

“Although desirous of a return to normalcy, the University is not in a position to arbitrarily direct resumption by students. Please be guided,” the statement said.