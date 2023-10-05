Under My Watch, Teachers Will Get Their Reward – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will ensured that teachers get their due reward.

Tinubu said this while celebrating Nigerian teachers on this year’s edition of World Teachers Day.

In a post on X, he said, “I believe that there’s no vehicle that can transport you to your destination as safely as education. It is the reason every child, regardless of their background, awaits a future of vast possibilities.

“As we celebrate Nigerian teachers on this year’s World Teacher’s Day, I would like to restate that under my watch, teachers will get their due reward. Education is the miracle that changes the fortune of a family in a single generation.

“Happy World Teacher’s Day.”