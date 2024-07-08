Undemocratic Elements Against Fubara in Rivers – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has said some undemocratic elements are working against Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State.

This was as he called on President Bola Tinubu to wade in and reconcile the players causing the crisis rocking Rivers.

Bwala hared on X, “The crisis rocking the River State, allegedly fueled by some acclaimed loyalist of Nyesom Wike is reaching the fever pitch of judicial pronouncements. Clearly some undemocratic elements do not want Sim Fubara to govern Rivers state in peace

“I humbly call on the father of the nation President Bola Tinubu to once again intervene and reconcile the political players in the hopes of restoring peace and good governance in Rivers state.

“The government and good people of Rivers state have pledged their loyalty to the constitution and the president of the republic. God willing 2027 Rivers people would vote President Tinubu.

“Since 1999, many godfathers have had their problems with their successors, but none has taken a fight this far like…………

“Wike must realize he is not god and politicians stronger than him had to shield swords in the interest of peace and stability.”