Unauthorized Journey Attracts Sanctions, NYSC Warns Corps Members

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has warned corps members against travelling without obtaining permission from the service.

Sounding the warning, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, during his visit to Corps Members in Oyo and Ogun State Orientation Camps, said unauthorized journey attract sanctions, adding that no employer is allowed to grant permission to Corps Members to travel.

He advised them that all services in NYSC are free, warning that they should beware of online advertisers and fraudsters that may offer posting and redeployment to them for a fee.

The Director General also implored the Corps Members to adhere strictly to the NYSC dress code, adding that improper dressing in NYSC uniform attracts sanctions.

“Don’t dress anyhow. Dress as good ambassadors of NYSC and always abide by all NYSC rules and regulations,

Respect the culture and tradition of your host communities when you leave camp. Make good impact on the communities and in your place of primary assignments”, the DG said.

He stated that efforts are still on-going towards the signing of the NYSC Trust Fund bill into law for the benefit of all Corps Members to become self employed.

General Ahmed urged the Corps Members to participate actively in all the camp activities and also ensure that they establish long lasting friendship among themselves before leaving the Orientation Camp.

The Director General admonished them to avoid idleness but rather engage themselves with meaningful activities that will add value to them in addition to their certificates.

The NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel Oche while presenting the Orientation Camp brief to the Director General stated that the Corps Members’ behaviour since their arrival at the Orientation Camp has been commendable.

Similarly, the NYSC Ogun State Coordinator, Mrs Olayinka Nasamu said a total of 2,350 Corps Members have been registered. 1,318 for Ogun State and 1,032 for Lagos State.

“Ogun registered 496 male and 822 female while Lagos registered 414 male and 618 female”, Nasamu said.