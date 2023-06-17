UN To Adopt Borno’s Humanitarian Model

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recently hosted the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, in Geneva, Switzerland, for a significant meeting focused on the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their livelihoods.

The gathering, which took place on Thursday, centered around “IDP solutions plans” with an emphasis on “Government leadership, community-driven approach, and voluntary return, relocation & integration.”

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the United Nations expressed his keen interest in adopting Borno State’s successful humanitarian model, considering it as a potential framework for the UN’s activities in similar contexts worldwide.

The discussions were facilitated by the Centre International De Conference (CICH) and hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser, William Chemaly.

The Borno Model, which has been in practice for over a decade, represents a non-kinetic approach to counter-insurgency efforts and the resolution of humanitarian crises.

Governor Zulum, at the meeting, highlighted the remarkable achievements made in Borno State through the implementation of his administration’s unique approach to addressing the humanitarian situation, known as the “Borno Model.”

In a previous engagement, Governor Zulum attended a strategic country update on the North East region of Nigeria, organized by the prestigious Graduate Institute at the University of Geneva.

The governor engaged with more than 20 academics, humanitarian organizations, peace and security experts, development actors, think tanks, and researchers who analyzed Borno State’s practical experiences in dealing with the Boko Haram crisis and how the non-kinetic approach has yielded positive results.

During his visit to Geneva, Governor Zulum also participated in a meeting at the UN Palais, hosted by Raouf Mazou, the Assistant High Commissioner Operations at the United Nations High Commission on Refugees.

These engagements provided an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences with international stakeholders, further strengthening collaboration and garnering support for Borno State’s initiatives.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, and the Nigerian Ambassador to Geneva made notable contributions during the discussions, offering insights into Nigeria’s stand on humanitarian efforts.

The Governor was accompanied by key officials, including Borno’s focal person for the World Bank’s Multisectoral Recovery and Peace Building Project (MCRP), Babazanna Abdulkarim, Principal Secretary at the Governor’s Office, Barrister Mustapha Busuguma, and the Governor’s high-level associate on Sustainable Development Partnership and Humanitarian Support, Dr. Mairo Mandara.