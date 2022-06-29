News

UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed Tests Positive For COVID-19

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made this known in a tweet on early Wednesday.

According to her, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Grateful to be one of the privileged to have been vaccinated as I think of the millions still without protection. Let us continue to push for vaccines leaving no one behind.

“Happy to continue online in isolation, my full commitment to the #TransformingEducation Pre-Summit.”

