UN Condemns Bomb Attack in Borno, to Provide Aid

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, has condemned the suicide bomb attacks on civilian populations in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.

The exact number of people killed and injured remains unknown, but it appears that dozens of people have reportedly been killed and others seriously injured.

On 29 June, members of a non-state armed group allegedly attacked a wedding party in Gwoza town with a person-borne improvised explosive device. Dozens of people were reportedly killed in this attack, including children, women and men. Reportedly, this was followed by another two attacks later the same day.

According to Fall, in a statement, “I am horrified by this attack on civilian populations and condemn such acts in the strongest terms. I stand in solidarity with the Government of Nigeria, and the families and communities of all those affected.”

He continued, “On behalf of the United Nations, I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

“I have reached out to the Borno State Government to express my condolences and offer any support that the United Nations and the humanitarian community can provide to aid the victims of the attack.”