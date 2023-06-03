UN Ambassador Urges Rehabilitation Of Roads Leading To Anambra Airport

Ikenna Offor, a United Nations Peace Ambassador, has expressed concern over the dilapidated state of the roads leading to the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri, Anambra State.

He called on the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the relevant authorities to rehabilitate the roads, ensuring easy access for passengers traveling to the airport.

Speaking to journalists at the airport before his return to the United Kingdom, Offor, a veteran journalist and former editor, highlighted how the neglected roads had become an eyesore for both foreigners and Nigerians using the route daily.

Offor emphasized the importance of addressing the situation, stating, “The road leading to the newly-built Anambra State cargo/passenger airport through Umueri routes, which is the shortest route, was quite disappointing. There was no sign of road work or earthmoving equipment, despite us being almost in the rainy season.”

He challenged the media as the watchdogs of society to investigate and report on the state of the road, given its socio-economic significance.

Offor acknowledged the positive drive of the current Anambra State administration in infrastructure development and attracting investors but stressed the need for attention to the Umueri airport road.

He warned against further delays that could result in the road being completely washed away during the rainy season.

He highlighted the importance of the road in addressing socio-economic and security challenges, as well as supporting the administration’s efforts for peace and development in the state and the nation as a whole.

Efforts to reach the state commissioner, Ifeanyi Okoma, for comment were unsuccessful, but an anonymous staff member from the ministry acknowledged ongoing construction works, which had temporarily halted due to the rainy season.