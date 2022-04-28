Umahi Wins Sun Man Of The Year 2021

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has won the Sun Man of the Year Award for 2021.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Sun Newspapers, Onuoha Ukeh, who he led the Management Team of the Organization on a courtesy visit to Governor Umahi at his Office, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki on Thursday.

According to the MD, the selection of Governor Umahi was based on merit.

He cited the construction of over fifteen twin flyovers, the world standard King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, the biggest shopping mall in Africa, and the International Airport within seven years of his administration as one of the things that gave him victory in the contest.

“Your selection for this award was based on merit because of your outstanding record of performance in Ebony State.

“We note that at the time you became governor, Ebony State was regarded as the backwater of the South East because of its social infrastructure deficiency. Determined to change the narrative, you rolled up your sleeves and got to work.

“In almost seven years, you have spruced up the image of the state by delivering soul-lifting projects. The state capital, Abakaliki, which used to be a glorified village, has been transformed into a smart city. At night, Abakaliki looks like a mini Shanghai.

“One of the high points of your administration is the road revolution you started in the state, using cement technology. From the state capital to the rural areas, an impressive network of roads, dot the landscape. While existing roads were rehabilitated where necessary, new ones were constructed, thereby opening up the state. Your administration has constructed more roads than all the past governments of the state put together. For this reason, some call you, Roadmaster.

“You have also built 15 flyovers, which is the highest number after Abuja and Lagos.

“Another flagship project embarked upon by your administration is the King David University of Medical Sciences in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, which the National Universities Commission (NUC) described as the most beautiful institution in Nigeria. King

“David University is a cutting edge institution with state-of-the-facility. It looks like a postcard, a beauty to behold, with basic equipment and facilities.

“Last year, the Budget Office in the Federal Ministry of Finance rated Ebonyi State as the best in the prudent management of resources. The state was also rated, in another category, as the best state in capital project execution or implementation.

“We are also aware that you built Africa’s biggest light tunnel, a four-way light tunnel that is linking different facilities, including Africa’s biggest shopping mall. Also in Ebonyi is Africa’s biggest Christian ecumenical center.”

Ukeh also observed that the construction of a befitting new Government House by the Umahi administration was also one of the things that gave Governor Umahi edge over other contestants for the coveted award.

“Your administration has built a magnificent Government House as well as the biggest single market in the South East. Under your watch, agriculture came alive in the state. Abakaliki Rice is reputed to be the best local brand.

“You have shown that you are a man of passion and tenacity of purpose; you have given assurance that every project started by your administration will be completed before you leave office, including the international airport at Onueke.

“For your sterling performance as governor and chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, you wear the glittering diadem: The Sun Man of the Year 2021.

“The Man of the Year Award is given to that man or woman who has distinguished himself in public to the benefit of the society.”

Responding, Governor David Nweze Umahi commended the Sun Management Team for finding him worthy of the prestigious award.

“Let me thank you very much for leading your team to come and surprise us today, I want to say I am very very grateful to God Almighty for the Board to have found me worthy of this award.

“I want to say that we dedicate this award to God Almighty because what I see in Ebonyi State as you see it is a miracle and I know that no man can achieve these things without the hands of God on it even from the point of conceptualization of the projects to the point of implementation, the quality, the suitability, and the usage are the things we need to thank God for that no man can sit down and say look I did the design or I did the conceptualization, everything came as a vision, so I want to thank you very highly.

“Every leader comes from God, it can be to improve a Nation from their wrongdoings, or it could be to bless a Nation and I think that God has been giving us leaders in Ebonyi State to bless us and this is the height of it and we believe that will have to continue but I want to say that at a critical time like this when Nigeria needs infrastructure, needs a unifier, needs a solution, it is not a promiser because if you go to get a catalog of politicians, the promises they have made in the past and you find out the percentage of implementation, then Nigerians are very tired of promises, they want to tick the boxes, this leadership that you have occupied in the past or present, what have you done with it.

“Nigerians want to see the evidence that you can keep your words and that is why we need a professional Engineer at the Centre to see how we can revamp our infrastructure, to see how we can inject our finances fresh blood.

“People do not know that the best managers of finance are the Engineers, so I feel so sad when all that we are junketting through the Nation is to make promises, can you start from when you were in office, or now that you are in office, what have you done with it.

“The resources of this Nation if properly deployed with the fear of God and commitment and love to the people, we can be where we should be, we are not where we should be, and it is not the blame of the present administration, the rot started a very long time ago.

“There is very low patriotism in the country, people tend to love selves more than the Nation but if there is no Nation, probably there would be no selves.”

The presentation of the award will be held at the prestigious The Sun Awards ceremony scheduled for Lagos on May 7, 2022.