Umahi Swears In New Exco, Others

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has sworn in five new Commissioners into the State Executive Council. Also sworn in are two Special Assistants and seven Coordinators of Development Centre.

Addressing the appointees after their swearing-in at the Executive Council Chambers, Ochoudo Centenary City Abakaliki on Monday, Governor Umahi congratulated them for scaling through the House of Assembly screening and urged them to brace up for service to the State.

“Governance is going to be tough and tough but if we can prepare for tomorrow we can face tomorrow and that is what this administration is committed to doing, I never did for this administration, I did for the future.”

Governor Umahi announced that the newly Ebonyi Lodge in Abuja would soon be commissioned for use to save future administrations of avoidable expenditure.

He expressed sadness at the poor status of the State in the ongoing voter registration and urged Local Government Chairmen, Coordinators of the Development Centre, and Town Union Presidents to step up sensitization to reverse the trend while the exercise lasts.

“It is so shameful, the new registration is ending by the end of this June which means we have to do much and very quickly.

He called on other Leaders of the South East to ensure the mobilization of their people to key into the ongoing voter registration.

“We should get everyone qualified registered, if they see our number, two million, three million, they will respect us, the Coordinators must come out and work.

“We have to take this voter registration very seriously, let nobody come to tell you about Igbo Agenda, our agenda first is Ebonyi Agenda, our Party in Ebonyi is APC, we will only vote for APC the Party that is doing all these things for us. We can’t be talking about election if we can not register, we cannot be talking about negotiating if we do not have our two million votes.”

Governor Umahi while hinting that Local Government election would soon be held in the State, called on Stakeholders to work hard to ensure a transparent process.

“We are going to conduct a free and fair election, we will not do consensus, anybody the Stakeholders want, they will win.”

The Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke had earlier said the swearing-in was necessitated by the retirement and resignation of previous occupants of the offices to pursue their various political aspirations.

He clarified that the Designates have duly satisfied all requirements for the swearing-in having been duly screened and confirmed by the House of Assembly.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Chief Mathias Adum thanked Governor Umahi for finding them worthy to serve in their various capacities.

He assured the Governor that they would work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“We admire you Your Excellency because of your tenacity, and audacity to fight on, you have become the Igbo Leader, anyone who wants to learn politics should come to Ebonyi.”

The newly sworn-in Commissioners include Chief Mathias Adum-Lands and Survey, Chief Romanus Nwasum Infrastructural-Development for Concession, Chief Celestine Nwali-Capital City Development, Chief Chris Uchaji-Solid Minerals, and Honourable Beatrice Eze-Culture and Tourism.

Others were Dr. Nnenna Rita Okoro-Head of Service, Mr. Uche Otuu-Special Assistant on Transport, and Chooks Oko Special Assistant on Strategy.