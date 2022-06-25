Umahi Reiterates Commitment To Food Production In Ebonyi

Governor David Nweze Umahi has commissioned the ultramodern new administrative block of the Ebonyi State Fertilizer Blending Plant Onuebonyi on Friday.

He commended the Director-General and staff of the company for their initiative which has kept the Company afloat despite the harsh economic downturn.

“Let me commend you very very highly because this project was forgotten and abandoned, we tried to use direct Labour to do it before you came in, and let me also commend you for streaming the fertilizer production, it is not an easy thing under the circumstance to maintain industry in Nigeria, so I commend you, people, very very highly.

“The fertilizer initiative by President Buhari is a very good one even though the Ukraine war and lack of phosphate are challenging it but who knows what would have happened if Mr. President did not initiate what he did, and so, we commend him very highly.”

Governor Umahi assured that he would continue to support the Company to ensure subsidized production of fertilizers for the rural farmers of the State and beyond.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Ebonyi State Fertilizer Blending Plant, Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu appreciated Governor Umahi for his financial intervention which helped the Company to complete the project.

He assured that the Company was ever ready to meet the fertilizer needs of farmers.

Earlier while commissioning the Nigeria Bar Association, Abakaliki Branch Bar Centre at the State High Court Complex, Governor Umahi applauded the Judiciary for the good working relationship and pledged to continue to partner them for quicker dispensation of justice.

“Let me commend you, I can just say that there is a revolution in Ebonyi State, it goes to follow that where there is good leadership, every other thing follows suit but I am so impressed with this edifice and even more impressed with the character and content of the Bar and Bench in Ebonyi State.

“All over the Nation, we are regarded as men and women of honor, the Judiciary has made us very proud in their various outings and I commend you very highly.”

The President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Abakaliki Branch, Mr. Ogbonnaya Okorie thanked the Governor for his constant intervention in the financial and infrastructural needs of the Judiciary which resulted in the completion of the Bar Centre.

He solicited further assistance from the Government to surmount its other challenges.

A minute silence was observed in the honor of the departed Jurist from Ebonyi State, Justice Selina Oko.