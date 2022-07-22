Umahi Never Said Peter Obi Is Going Nowhere – Aide

The Ebonyi State government has reacted to a social media post being recently in circulation and purported to have been authored by Governor David Umahi against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

This has been rubbished as fake news, according to a statement signed by Hon Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State.

It read in part, “For the records, the Governor of Ebonyi State is not against His Excellency, Peter Obi for Presidency but infact deeply appreciates his courage in his campaign.

“His Excellency,Engr Umahi never said that Peter Obi is going no where and that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency.

“However, His Excellency David Nweze Umahi is a member of APC and shall support the party in all their state and national elections as a good party man.

“The Governor believes that most party members will defend their parties during elections and people will freely vote for candidates of their choice.”