Umahi Named Southern Regional Coordinator Of APC Presidential Campaign Council

The Governor of Ebonyi State who doubles as the Chairman of SouthEast Governors Forum, Apostle Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE has emerged as the Regional Coordinator of the 17 Southern States and Coordinator of Ebonyi State of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his media aide, Francis Nwaze.

The aide said, “It is indeed another confirmation of his capacity, doggedness, and expression of value and his contributions to national building as well as confidence by our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Governor David Umahi has a consistent track record of delivering on several national assignments where he has served as Chairman, Co-Chairman, and Coordinator of the committees.

“His transformation of Ebonyi State into Dubai of Nigeria is evident to the blind. Surely, the feeling one gets on stepping into Ebonyi State now is in a reverse direction from what it was before the Governor came into power in May 2015.

“I am certain that Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential aspiration is a dream shared by all and a child merely waiting for the due date before delivery, having assembled the best of the best brains in the country.”