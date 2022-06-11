Politics

Umahi Joins Senatorial Race

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has emerged the Flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone ahead of next year’s general elections.

This followed a rescheduled Primary election that took place on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Afikpo North Government Council where he was officially declared the winner.

With the victory, Governor Umahi will now contest the general elections next year to represent his Senatorial Zone at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

Speaking at the end of the Primary, Governor Umahi thanked the Delegates for entrusting him with their mandate and pledged to work hard to win the general election to enable him to repay their confidence through effective representation.

