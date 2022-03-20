Umahi Inspects Ebonyi Airport Construction

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE on Saturday inspected the progress of work at the Ebonyi State International Airpot.

Governor Umahi who took time to inspect the status of work at the Runway, terminal, tarmac, and other critical components of the Airport expressed happiness at the spate and quality of work done.

He equally inspected the Fire Service Office, Immigration office, Staff offices,

Police station, Airport Tower, etc, which are all above 90% completion.

He expressed optimism that with the Pace of work, the Airport would soon be ready for Flight operations.

It is important to point out that Umahi is resilient and committed to completing all ongoing projects in the state.