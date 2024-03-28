Umahi Hails Quality of Work on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Minister of Works David Umahi has expressed satisfaction over the quality and pace of work being carried out on the Lagos-Calabar Coaster High way, maintaining that the President Bola Tinubu administration is on course in delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda, calling on all Nigerians to sustain the hope in Mr President, which they overwhelmingly expressed in May last year through the ballot box.

The Minister described the Lagos-Calabar Coaster High Way as one of the most critical projects in the works sector and a critical National economic piller.

Umahi revealed that the Federal Government is interfacing with all host states along the highway to provide the needed land for the establishment of economically viable towns along highway to enable communities proximate to the highway to reap the full economic benefits associated with the facility.

Explaining to journalists some technical details in the construction processes,Engineer Umahi said the dredging processes, excavation works, dewatering and sandfilling as well as placement of crushed stone base, cement stabilisation of the base course, drainage works and and culverts among other processes are progressing satisfactorily.

The first phase of the highway is to be completed within 36 months.

According to the Minister, provision has been made for a train station at the Ikorodu junction of the road, which will also provide a link to the Ikorodu-Sokoto High way.

Also speaking during the inspection tour, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Distinguished Senator Barinada Mpigi and the Chairman House Committee on Works, Rt. Hon.Akin Alabi on behalf of their colleagues promised the unflinching support of the National Assembly in area of funding through appropriation to ensure that this all important project is completed in record time.

Conducting the Minister and members of the National Assembly as well as other relevant stakeholders through several kilometers of the streach of the road, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos state, Engr Mrs O. I. Kesha promised the Minister that she will put an eye on the project 24/7 to ensure that the job is delivered to specification and in record time.