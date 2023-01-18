Ukrainian Interior Minister, Deputy, 16 Others Die In Helicopter Crash

Eighteen people including #Ukraine’s interior minister were killed in a helicopter crash near a nursery and a residential building in the town of Brovary outside #Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

Interior Minister Denys #Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to police.

Two children were also among the dead, and several more casualties are in hospital.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of #Brovary in the early stages of the invasion until Russia’s troops withdrew in early April

However, there was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war.