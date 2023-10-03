UK, US to Help Nigeria Develop Marine and Blue Economy

The governments of the United Kingdom and the United States have expressed their strong willingness to collaborate with the Nigerian government in the development of the newly established Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, affirming their commitment to bolstering the nation’s economic growth.

These sentiments were conveyed during separate meetings on Tuesday, where representatives from both countries engaged with Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, at his office in Abuja. The discussions focused on forging partnerships and exploring technological solutions to address challenges within the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, the Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, who led the US delegation, highlighted the significance of the minister’s role as the first visit following the ministerial meeting for Atlantic Cooperation, convened by US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Ambassador Lapenn affirmed the US government’s commitment to provide technical support to the ministry, with the aim of bolstering Nigeria’s economic growth through this critical sector.

On the other hand, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, led the British delegation and expressed similar sentiments regarding support for Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy Ministry. Both nations emphasized their shared commitment to fostering economic growth and development in Nigeria, recognizing the potential of the Marine and Blue Economy sector in achieving this goal.

The collaborative efforts between Nigeria, the UK, and the US are expected to yield positive outcomes, further enhancing the country’s ability to harness the potential of its marine resources for economic prosperity.