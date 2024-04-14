UK to Deploy Jets for Israel Against Iran

The UK Government has said it has been “working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks”.

This came to light in response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned Iran while pledging the UK would “continue to stand up for Israel’s security”.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

According to a statement: “We have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region. These will bolster Operation Shader, which is the UK’s existing counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria. In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required.

“We will continue to cooperate closely with our regional partners in the interest of de-escalation.”