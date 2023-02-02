UK Police Drop Charges Against Man United Player, Greenwood

The authorities in the United Kingdom have dismissed all charges against Mason Greenwood, a football player for Manchester United.

Allegations of attempted rape, coercive behavior, and violence were made against the forward, age 21.

The trial date had been set on November 27, 2023, according to SkyNews.

Greater Manchester Police, said, “criminal proceedings had been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.”

TGMP’s Head of Public Protection, Michaela Kerr, said, “it was ‘only fair’ that the force publicised the latest development given the significant media coverage of this case.”

She added, “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail,” she maintained.