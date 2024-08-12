UK, France, Germany Urge Iran to Avoid Attacks on Israel

On Monday, the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany issued a joint statementurging Iran and its allies to avoid attacking Israel.

“We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability,” the tripartite statement said.

“In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree [to] a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” the statement continued, noting the upcoming resumption of deal negotiations between Israel and Hamas later this week.

In addition, the countries cautioned that if Iran attacks, it will “bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability.”

“No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East,” the statement concluded.

The region is on high alert, anticipating Iran’s response to the Israeli assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran. Tensions are further heightened by Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr’s assassination in an Israeli raid on Beirut, and by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant’s warning of severe retaliation if attacked by Hezbollah, Iran, or their allies. Source