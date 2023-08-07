UK Embassy To Suspend Activities For England Vs Super Falcons Match

The UK High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Montgomery has said that normal business activities in the British Embassy in Nigeria will be suspended during the duration of the England Vs Nigeria match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The match slated for today is a highly anticipated one with England tipped as favourite against its former colony.

In a post on X, the High Commissioner stated that during the course of the game, negotiations will hold to ensure peace and harmony among staff of the embassy.

He wrote, “Normal business in British High Commission Nigeria will be temporarily suspended while the 🇬🇧🇳🇬 football match is on. Half Time All Staff Meeting will include negotiations to maintain peace & harmony amongst all colleagues, regardless of outcomes

In response, the Head of UK Mission, Lagos, Johny Baxter, said, “Same in Lagos … where I’ll be hoping that my first day ends as happily as it has started 😊. Here’s hoping for a great game.”