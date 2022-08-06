Sports

UK Embassy Celebrates Nigerian Players In EPL

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
The United Kingdom in Nigeria has celebrated Nigerian and Nigerian-born British players playing in the English Premier League.

This was done on social media following the return of the EPL on Friday with an opening match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The players celebrated included, Victor Akinwale, Dele Alli, Zach Awe, Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Edozie, Joe Ayodele Aribo, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Carney Chukwuemeka, Malcolm Ebiowei, Eberechi Eze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Tim Iroegbunam, Ndidi Wilfred, Odel Offiah, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, David Omilabu, Josh Onomah, Frank Onyeka, Bukayo Saka, Shola Shoretire and Dominic Solanke.

The embassy said, “To celebrate the start of the #EPL 22/23 season #UKinNigeria invites you to join us to celebrate the current crop of Nigerian & British-Nigerian footballers playing in the greatest league in the world! We wish them all the best of luck for the season ahead.”

