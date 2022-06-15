Ugwuanyi To Beautify, Decongest Traffic In Enugu City

In keeping with his administration’s Urban Renewal drive, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, inspected Trans Ekulu Bridge, Enugu, with a view to beautifying the area as one of the gateways to Enugu City.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also inspected vehicular traffic at the bridge and the connecting roads in other to proffer solution to the gridlock being experienced by road users in the axis basically caused by increase in population strength of the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi further inspected the New Market axis of Enugu City, which is another gateway to the city, ahead of his administration’s plans to reconstruct and modernize the roundabout and maintain the roads to give the area the face-lift it deserves.

From the New Market, the governor moved to inspect the ongoing construction of Justice Nwazota-Ilogu Close Road, GRA, Enugu, with a spur to Works Road Layout.

Gov. Ugwuanyi thereafter inspected Leadway Insurance Street, GRA, Enugu and other bypasses, for necessary interventions, aimed at decongesting traffic in the city.

Already, the newly constructed T-junction Flyover Bridge by Nike Lake Road, Enugu East Local Government Area, and the reconstructed and modernized Milliken Hill Road, Ngwo, Enugu North LGA, have provided the needed face-lift and traffic decongestion in the two gateways to Enugu City.