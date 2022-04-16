Ugwuanyi Swears In Ajogwu, Anike-Nweze As ENSIEC Chairman, Member, For Second Term

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, swore in Dr. Michael Ezeugwu Ajogwu, SAN, as Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), for a second term, at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Enugu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also swore in Dr. Greene Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC Member 1 for a second term.

Dr. Ajogwu and Dr. Anike-Nweze were sworn in as ENSIEC chairman and member respectively following their reappointment by Gov. Ugwuanyi.

Speaking after being sworn in, Dr. Ajogwu, on behalf of himself and his colleague, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the magnanimity he extended to them by finding them worthy to serve for a second term after they successfully concluded their first term of five years.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) promised the governor that they will discharge their duties faithfully, and in accordance with the law and their Oath of Office.

In his remarks, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated them and wished them well in their new tenure.

The governor used the opportunity to appreciate other members of ENSIEC for their commitment and diligent discharge of their responsibilities.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, ENSIEC Secretary, Barr. Chukwudi Amah, other members of the Commission, and wife of the Chairman, Hon. Justice V.C.

Ajogwu witnessed the event while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and state’s Solicitor-General, Barr. Victor Emeribe, administered the Oath on Dr. Ajogwu and Dr. Anike-Nweze.