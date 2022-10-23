Ugwuanyi Hails Citizens’ Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the resilient spirit of indigenes of the state in excelling in their various business endeavours nationally and internationally in spite of the challenges confronting the country, stressing that “Ndi Enugu have shown resilience in the face of the nation’s economic challenges.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi made the assertion, yesterday, when he inspected the 1500-120 TPH capacity Marini Batch Asphalt Plant at Emene, Enugu, newly built by an indigenous construction company, Eketeson Resources International Limited.

The governor in a special way thanked the Managing Director of the company, Chief Engr. Donald Ekete, an indigene of Enugu State, for the bold initiative of investing in the state, describing the asphalt plant as a great project.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who attributed the existing peace and security in Enugu State to God’s kindness and mercy, beseeched Him (God) to give more indigenes of Enugu State the enablement to invest and open more business ventures in the state.

Stating that the Eketeson asphalt plant project will be a reference point in the next 50 years, the governor prayed that the company will grow from strength to strength and provide employment opportunities for more people of Enugu State.

He therefore used the opportunity to appeal to other indigenes of Enugu to come home and invest, stressing that God is in charge of the affairs of the state.

Welcoming Gov. Ugwuanyi to the asphalt plant, the Managing Director of Eketeson Resources International Limited, Engr. Ekete, described the governor’s presence as a great honour and a demonstration of his commitment to investment and business growth in Enugu State.

Engr. Ekete disclosed that the Eketeson marine asphalt plant is 001-2022, adding that “Eketeson has the latest version in the world.”

The Managing Director explained that the company’s asphalt plant produces 120 to 150 tons per hour (TPH) and has the capacity to do any mixed design for its clients, revealing: “It is only RCC and Julius Berger that have this kind of asphalt plant in Nigeria.”

He said that the project has a minimum capacity of one hundred workers and other inherent benefits for the people of the state and the state government.

Engr. Ekete expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Enugu State, especially the opportunity the governor and the state gave the company to actualise the landmark project.

In his goodwill message, the traditional ruler of Agunese Mmaku, Awgu Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Cyprian Maduabuchi Nevobasi, applauded Engr. Ekete for the milestone achievement and appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing peace and security in Enugu State which he said made it possible for the siting of the asphalt plant in the state.

The Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Prof. Christian Anieke; the Commissioner for Rural Development, Dr. Kingsley Udeh; HRH Igwe Eric Chijioke Nwafor; Permanent Secretary and Liaison Officer, Enugu State Liaison Office, Abuja, Barr. Chukwuka Ugwu; the representative of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ogugua Emehelu; Engr. Ekete’s wife, Elizabeth Chidimma; and the General Manager, Eketeson Resources International Limited, Emmanuel Abbi were among the dignitaries at the event.