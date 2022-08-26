Ugwuanyi Expresses Belief In Enugu Gov Candidate

The people of Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State led by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, members of the National Assembly from the state, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, revered traditional rulers, among other leaders across party divides, on Thursday, paid a special ‘Thank-you’ visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, for acceding to their yearning that the governorship ticket of the PDP should be zoned to Enugu East Senatorial District in keeping with the rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

The jubilant people of Enugu East Senatorial District also expressed profound appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the choice of Barr. Mbah as the PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 general election, stressing that the governor is a promise keeper.

Delivering their message of gratitude, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Hon. Nwafor, disclosed that their visit was to solely thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for the emergence of Barr. Mbah, from Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area in Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State, as the PDP governorship candidate.

Hon. Nwafor recalled that the people of Enugu East Senatorial District including the clergy and traditional rulers, on June 17, 2021 converged on Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, for the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District Rally and appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi to ensure that the rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship position, which favoured their zone was adhered to.

He pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi promised them that justice, equity and fairness would prevail in the fullness of time, adding that the governor’s promise was made manifest on May 25, 2022, when Barr. Mbah was duly elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Further expressing gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi during the visit on Thursday, the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, in his speech thanked the governor for answering the call of the people of Enugu East Senatorial District.

Dr. Nwoye also recalled that he was one of those who appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi, during the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District Rally, last year, to ensure that the next governor of Enugu State in 2023 comes from Enugu East Senatorial District.

The former APC Chairman stated that he is delighted that all the major political parties in Enugu State have zoned their governorship tickets to Enugu East Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general election, stressing that “Enugu East Senatorial District will produce the next governor of Enugu State.”

“Your Excellency, there are those with different views but due to your leadership qualities, your peaceful mindedness, and your kindness, both APGA, APC, Labour Party and of course the PDP have all given their tickets to Enugu East Senatorial District.

“Therefore, Enugu East Senatorial District will produce the next governor of Enugu State. I thank you Sir. I know you have paid some price. There are those who I came across that thought you should have done it differently and for that reason they are hunting but their hunting will go nowhere.”

Other speakers, such as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ubosi, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Nnamani, Senator Gil Nnaji, member representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, HRH Igwe Julius Nnaji, the newly sworn-in Commissioner, Dr. Jideofor Ebeh, the PDP Chairman, Nkanu East LGA, Emeka Nwatu, Hon. Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Hon. Rita Mbah and Hon. Kingsley Udeh who spoke on behalf of the governorship aspirants, all thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his promise and ensuring that the established rotational zoning arrangement among the three senatorial districts of Enugu State was maintained for peace, political stability and posterity.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who expressed great delight at the kind words, solidarity and gratitude by the elated people of Enugu East Senatorial District, said: “All I have done is to provide the leadership needed at this point in our history to protect that cherished political culture and which, in reality, birthed my own political opportunity as well as that of my predecessors in office.

“The beauty of fair rotation of political offices is that both the strong and the weak will have their turn. I therefore enjoin all those in whose hands history and providence may entrust the responsibility of dispensation of political justice in this state in future, to do so without fear or favour, for what is good for the goose is also good for the gander”.

The governor expressed implicit confidence that Barr. Mbah, “whom we have placed in the Hands of God, fits the bill”, urging the people of the zone to pray and rally round him to deepen the ongoing consultations preparatory to the launch of formal electioneering campaigns as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani and former Senator of the district, Dr. Jim Nwobodo sent apologies for being absent at the event.

Dignitaries at the colourful event include the former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Bishop Ralph Nwoye, PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, Rt. Hon. U.S.A Igwesi, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Ebonyi, Hon. Anayo Edeh, Amb. Goddy Agbo, and Council Chairmen from the six LGAs of Enugu East Senatorial District.

Others are Barr. Ray Nnaji, Chief Mike Onu, Hon. Afam Nnaji, Prince Engr. Lawrence Ezeh, revered traditional rulers led by HRH Igwe Nnaji, and former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Hon. Dons Udeh, who formally returned to the PDP at the event and declared his unalloyed support for Barr. Mbah.