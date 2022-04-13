Ugwuanyi Demands Peace, Equity, Justice From PDP Presidential Aspirants

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed, and two other presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bukola Saraki (former Senate President) and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, to ensure justice, equity and fairness in the electoral processes leading to the emergence of the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made the call when the four PDP presidential aspirants visited him at the Enugu State Government Lodge, Abuja, on Tuesday, in continuation of their consultations towards the emergence of a consensus presidential candidate of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, after a closed-door meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi, President of the 8th Senate, Senator Saraki said they discussed how to strengthen the unity of Nigeria.

He added that they also deliberated on the future of the PDP and the possibility of a consensus presidential candidate of the party in the forthcoming National Convention.

Saraki disclosed that the push by some PDP presidential aspirants for a consensus candidate for the 2023 polls is not a northern agenda.

According to him, “When we started about three weeks ago, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the north. We were talking to the aspirants across the country. Now, because more people have come out in the South and we are all going to meet.

“All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria. We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.

“I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually we all meet and see one consensus, that consensus is a Nigerian that represents all the groups.

“So, I just want to be clear about that, and be reassured it is not about just issue of a northern consensus, not at all. It’s a consensus for the PDP and one Nigerian.”

Saraki added: “The most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put Nigeria on the right course.”

The four presidential aspirants have been consulting with PDP leaders across the country on the need for the party to present a consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls.