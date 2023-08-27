Uganda’s Kiplangat Wins Men’s Gold In Budapest

Ugandan Victor Kiplangat won the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday after producing a devastating final third to leave his rivals trailing in his wake.

The Commonwealth champion clocked a winning time of 2hr 08min 53sec on the streets of the Hungarian capital after breaking free in the last 15 kilometres.

Israel’s Ethiopian-born Teru Meferi followed up on his European silver last year with second place in 2:09.12, while Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase took bronze (2:09.19).

Kiplangat and teammate Stephen Kissa, along with Ethiopians Gebresilase, Tsegaye Getachew and Tamirat Tola, and Kenya’s Timothy Kiplagat went through the 30km mark in a tight grouping in 1:32.

Kissa then took a tumble after catching Kiplagat’s heel, leaving Kiplangat to move clear with Gebresilase.

Over the next 5km, Kiplangat, 23, surged to successfully drop the lead pack, Gebresilase falling 15sec behind.

Meferi moved up through the field for silver, while reigning world champion Tola, who set a championship record when winning in Eugene last year, dropped out.

Kissa did well to recover from his fall to finish fifth, just behind Tebello Ramakongoana of Lesotho.

AFP