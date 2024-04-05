UFC President Hints at Conor McGregor’s Anticipated Comeback

UFC President Dana White has stirred speculation about Conor McGregor’s imminent return to the octagon, igniting excitement among fans with a cryptic social media post. McGregor, absent from UFC action since 2021 following consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier, seems poised for a comeback.

McGregor’s previous defeats, including a second-round knockout and a devastating leg injury, led to an extended hiatus from competition. Despite setbacks, McGregor remained in the public eye, notably as a coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ opposite Michael Chandler, hinting at a potential showdown between the two.

In a recent Instagram story, White shared a throwback clip of McGregor’s dramatic entrance to a 2018 press event preceding his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, teasing fans with the caption “Coming soon..”

While speculation swirls about McGregor’s opponent, White’s dismissal of a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz suggests Michael Chandler may be the favored contender for McGregor’s anticipated return. When asked about a potential McGregor-Diaz match at UFC 306, White emphasized a different direction, stating, “I’m looking for Mexicans [to fight] at The Sphere on Mexican Independence Day. Yeah, no, I’m not doing that fight.”

With McGregor’s comeback seemingly on the horizon, UFC enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation and the prospect of witnessing the Irish star’s return to the octagon.