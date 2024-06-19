Sports

UEFA President Hails Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal as Top Young Talent

Ceferin UEFA President
UEFA President, Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has declared Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal the best young player in the world.

Yamal, who has delivered impressive performances for both club and country, made history at the start of Euro 2024 by becoming the youngest player to participate in the European Championship.

The 16-year-old winger demonstrated his prowess by assisting Dani Carvajal’s goal in Spain’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in their opening match of the tournament.

Ceferin praised Yamal, stating he would be the first player he would sign if he owned a football club, underscoring the high regard in which the young talent is held.

“If I owned a club, he’d be the first player I would buy if I had enough money,” Ceferin said as per quotes from Relevo.

“He is the best young player in the world and soon he could be the best of all.”

